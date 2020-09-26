Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,100 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,359,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,406,000 after acquiring an additional 941,382 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,517,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,525,000 after acquiring an additional 774,802 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,162,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,380,000 after acquiring an additional 654,978 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 612,052 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $43,379.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,322.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

