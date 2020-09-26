Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 129,900 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,381.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 352,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $14,085,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,131 shares in the company, valued at $14,085,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,130,280 shares of company stock valued at $147,047,506.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 1.88. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

