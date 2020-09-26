Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 14,600 Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Retrophin were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Retrophin by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,970,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,636,000 after acquiring an additional 396,250 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Retrophin by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 684,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Retrophin by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 595,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Retrophin by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Retrophin by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 82,746 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTRX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Retrophin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of RTRX stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. Retrophin Inc has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $21.92.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). The company had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retrophin Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Retrophin news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 10,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $208,320.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at $417,773.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,425 shares of company stock valued at $317,174 in the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

