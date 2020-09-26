Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 160,148 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 160,148 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in LYFT were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,332 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after acquiring an additional 866,930 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in LYFT in the second quarter worth about $2,058,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LYFT by 23.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,111 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT in the first quarter worth about $1,485,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LYFT from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LYFT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LYFT from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 20,122 shares of company stock valued at $597,099 over the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $27.53 on Friday. LYFT Inc has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.54.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $339.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. Equities analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

