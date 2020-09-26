Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,700 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.45% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.95 million, a P/E ratio of 546.19 and a beta of 0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. JMP Securities raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.