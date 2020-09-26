Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 20,800 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.94% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2,511.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $563.81 million, a PE ratio of -108.44 and a beta of 1.60. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.27 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 74.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCPC. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

