Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 2,300 Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $264,072.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,270.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AtriCure Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $51.76.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. AtriCure’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

