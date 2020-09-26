Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 29,700 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.40% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 20,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. Citigroup raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.66 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

