Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 3,044,000 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 80.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 727,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Macy’s by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.73.

Macy’s stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.96. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

