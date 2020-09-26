Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 537,800 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 537,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 48.3% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 119.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 140,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of CNQ opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 403.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

