Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 8,800 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of AerCap worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in AerCap by 22.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 191,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 35,594 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in AerCap by 420.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,775,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,491,000 after buying an additional 2,242,106 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in AerCap by 4,347.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in AerCap during the second quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 20.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 48,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

NYSE:AER opened at $23.09 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AerCap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.