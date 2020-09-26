Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 9,600 Shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.45% of GMS worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in GMS during the second quarter worth $1,414,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in GMS by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in GMS by 125.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 40,308 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 452.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,999,000 after acquiring an additional 466,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in GMS by 233.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,487 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $964.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.94. GMS Inc has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $32.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.40 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMS. Nomura increased their price objective on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

