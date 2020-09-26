Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.31% of Cars.com worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cars.com by 117.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.16. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 224.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $29,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

