Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Shares Up 5.3%

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) was up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $162.09 and last traded at $160.38. Approximately 125,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 168,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.31.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total transaction of $256,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 890.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 25.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 213.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.