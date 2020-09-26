United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of United Natural have outperformed the industry year to date. The company has been gaining from rising demand stemming from the coronavirus-led pantry loading of essential items. This was seen in third-quarter fiscal 2020, wherein earnings gained on higher sales and fixed cost leverage, while sales were backed by robust coronavirus-led demand, including gains from cross selling and solid performance of private brands. These trends also continued in the fourth quarter. This along with integration synergies related to Supervalu is expected to help United Natural end fiscal 2020 on a strong note. Further, such upsides are likely to help the company battle additional COVID-19-related costs like labor and additional safety. Apart from this, the company plans to keep its retail banners operational, as reflected in its updated view.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UNFI. BTIG Research began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NYSE UNFI opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $960.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,846,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 265,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,388,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

