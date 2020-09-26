Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99,370 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Universal Insurance worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Universal Insurance by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

NYSE:UVE opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $451.68 million, a P/E ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

