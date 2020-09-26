Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

Argus cut shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UTI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.46.

UTI stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $171.86 million, a P/E ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,630.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $32,493.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,727.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,362 shares of company stock worth $1,083,294 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,636 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 203,428 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

