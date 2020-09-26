US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,298,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,134 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of US Foods worth $25,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,899,000 after buying an additional 6,198,930 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,391,000 after acquiring an additional 185,974 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 82.0% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in US Foods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,737,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,453,000 after purchasing an additional 817,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 209.3% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet raised US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

NYSE USFD opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $42.46.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

