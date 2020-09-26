USDJ One Day Volume Reaches $1.82 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One USDJ token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009365 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $10.74 million and $1.82 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00099792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00238007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.01459902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00208066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000694 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 10,697,400 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network.

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

