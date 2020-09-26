Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.228 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has raised its dividend by 137.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

VIGI stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $74.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98.

