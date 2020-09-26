Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) Stock Position Decreased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 28,142 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,665,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNDW opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average of $80.94. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $82.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

