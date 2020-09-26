VF (NYSE:VFC) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

VFC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised VF from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.65.

Get VF alerts:

VF stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. VF has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. VF’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VF will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of VF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 76,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.