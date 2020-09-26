Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stake Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,112 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Viavi Solutions worth $23,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,732,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,777,000 after purchasing an additional 237,739 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after purchasing an additional 280,042 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 755.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,846,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,519,000 after buying an additional 28,079 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAV stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $88,194.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,582.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

