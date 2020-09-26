Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $27.93. Approximately 20,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 60,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 19.8% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 101.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $28,000.

