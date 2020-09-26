VideoCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $216,748.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 26th. VideoCoin has a market cap of $10.13 million and $216,748.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0694 or 0.00000647 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001146 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 61.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,923,028 tokens. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

