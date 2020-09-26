Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,438,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,936,000 after buying an additional 318,342 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

