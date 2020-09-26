Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 350.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

NYSE WSR opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.27. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $14.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.20). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitestone REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

