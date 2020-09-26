Whitestone REIT (WSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 350.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Shares of WSR stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.20). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 16.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

