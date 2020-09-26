Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Winnebago Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 2.15. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.93 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $70,920.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 25.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 67.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.