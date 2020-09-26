Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 64,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Wright Medical Group worth $26,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMGI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 254,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $143,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim Lanier sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $67,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $453,090. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WMGI opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Wright Medical Group NV has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $30.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMGI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

