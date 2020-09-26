WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Director Birgit Norgaard Purchases 500 Shares

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Director Birgit Norgaard acquired 500 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$84.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$380,025.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$85.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$87.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$84.50. WSP Global Inc has a 12 month low of C$59.83 and a 12 month high of C$98.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.62.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global Inc will post 3.9199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$101.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$99.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James set a C$105.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WSP Global from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.91.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

