XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Mark Adams Sells 13,506 Shares of Stock

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Mark Adams sold 13,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $332,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,060,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,280,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPEL alerts:

On Wednesday, September 16th, Mark Adams sold 17,026 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $473,152.54.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 2.07. XPEL has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $30.29.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that XPEL will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 35.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in XPEL by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on XPEL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.