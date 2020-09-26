Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Xperi worth $13,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 124.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the second quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 42.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 100.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 67.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Xperi stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. Xperi Corp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Corp will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

In related news, insider Samir Armaly bought 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,008.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,378.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Moloney bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $48,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,708 shares in the company, valued at $457,398.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,594 shares of company stock valued at $355,367 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.