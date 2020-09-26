Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Brokerages predict that Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.87. Highwoods Properties also posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Anderson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,594 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,328,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,066,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,445,000 after purchasing an additional 57,522 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14,765.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,872,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 514.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,670,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

