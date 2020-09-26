Zacks: Analysts Expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.13. HollyFrontier reported earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen downgraded HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 121,129 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 607,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 8.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 553,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 66.1% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 175,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 69,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 43.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,078,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,683,000 after buying an additional 629,014 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HFC opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.