Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Lovesac reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

LOVE opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $367.71 million, a PE ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 2.65.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 16.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 7.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at about $14,322,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

