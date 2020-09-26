ZB (ZB) Market Capitalization Tops $91.00 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One ZB token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. In the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00099970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00236542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.87 or 0.01461842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000262 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00206631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000695 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

