Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,289 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,417,000 after buying an additional 247,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 34.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 13.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 28,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,565 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.65.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

