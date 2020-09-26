ZOM 1-Day Volume Hits $2,470.00 (ZOM)

ZOM (CURRENCY:ZOM) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One ZOM token can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZOM has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZOM has a market cap of $488,145.66 and $2,470.00 worth of ZOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00099970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00236542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.87 or 0.01461842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000262 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00206631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000695 BTC.

About ZOM

ZOM’s total supply is 51,835,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,043,208 tokens. ZOM’s official website is www.yazom.com.

ZOM Token Trading

ZOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

