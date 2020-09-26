Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan Sells 64,542 Shares

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 64,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.37, for a total transaction of $30,423,162.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at $33,063,305.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $496.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.54, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $529.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.20.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $195.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

