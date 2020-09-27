-$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.60). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.56) to ($6.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($3.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.95.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $3,562,177.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,519,314.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,046 shares of company stock valued at $23,182,822. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $49,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $138.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.63. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.