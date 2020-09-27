-$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.60). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.56) to ($6.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($3.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.95.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $3,562,177.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,519,314.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,046 shares of company stock valued at $23,182,822. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $49,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $138.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.63. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

