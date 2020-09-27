1,100 Shares in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000.

IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $78.84.

