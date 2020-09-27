1,382 Shares in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,717,000 after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 845.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,190,000 after acquiring an additional 210,383 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 166,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $244.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a current ratio of 13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.40 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.39. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.90 and a 52-week high of $271.46.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. Analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $68,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,182 shares in the company, valued at $287,876.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,450. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.