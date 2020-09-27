14,354 Shares in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. AXA acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $361,242,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $4,771,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,158,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

NYSE BKR opened at $13.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. Baker Hughes Company has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 71,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

