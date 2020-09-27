15,357 Shares in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,357 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Plantronics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Plantronics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 138.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 284.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 141.7% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.93. Plantronics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.03 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. Plantronics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plantronics Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,870,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

