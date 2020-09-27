16,785 Shares in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.15% of Regional Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Regional Management by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Regional Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,091,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regional Management by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $52,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 26.32 and a quick ratio of 26.32. Regional Management Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $89.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.44 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

RM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

