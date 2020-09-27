$2.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to post earnings per share of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Universal Health Services posted earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $9.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $11.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $11.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day moving average is $102.33.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.