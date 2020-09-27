230 Shares in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Seaboard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $2,834.00 on Friday. Seaboard Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2,614.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,450.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($22.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

