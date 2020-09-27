3,139 Shares in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in Prologis by 3.6% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Prologis by 2.2% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $97.67 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $106.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

