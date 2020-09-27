34,039 Shares in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Precision BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 155.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 146,180 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $846,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 297.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 99,133 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.27. Precision BioSciences Inc has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 81.82% and a negative net margin of 519.93%. On average, analysts predict that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.